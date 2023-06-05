Selecting DE Tyree Wilson named best offseason move by Raiders

The Raiders made a ton of splash moves this offseason including signing veterans Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers. They also traded away Darren Waller and released their franchise quarterback in Derek Carr.

But what was the best move of the offseason by the Raiders? In a recent article by Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus, he took a look at the offseason moves done by the Raiders and addressed their roster heading into the 2023 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In the article, he named his favorite move by the Raiders, which was selecting Tyree Wilson in Round 1. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the pick at No. 7:

I’m bullish on Wilson’s talents, largely because I see his physical traits translating well to the NFL level. His win rate at Texas Tech was outstanding, and his combination of length and physicality should eventually result in him becoming a strong run defender, as well. Veteran edge rusher Maxx Crosby is the one clear star on the Las Vegas defense, and I love the concept of making him even better by drafting a stud to play on the opposite side.

Wilson has similar traits to Travon Walker, who was the No. 1 pick during the 2022 NFL Draft. Both players have a ton of upside but need some time to grow into their bodies and learn how to play in the NFL.

But with Wilson joining the Raiders, he’ll be playing along with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, who just so happen to be one of the best EDGE duos in the league. Adding another highly athletic pass rusher seems like a fantastic plan for the Raiders, who desperately needed to improve on defense this offseason.

Advertisement

Related

Center still an issue for Raiders heading into 2023 season ESPN believes Jimmy Garoppolo might not ever play a snap with Raiders Raiders RB Zamir White drops weight, adds speed ahead of Year 2 Raiders SS Christopher Smith could see a lot of playing time as a rookie Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers among the most efficient slot receivers in NFL

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire