Selecting the Oregon Ducks All-Decade Team

The 2010's have brought us some of the most unforgettable moments Oregon history.

From MICHAEL DYER WAS DOWN to Chip Kelly's jump en route to a Rose Bowl victory to the Ducks National Championship vs. Ohio State and beyond.

Behind all of these games, were the players.

Noteable quarterbacks from the decade include Darron Thomas, Vernon Adams and Justin Herbert. But, no question, the all-decade quarterback goes to Marcus Mariota. The Hawaiian born Mariota brought Oregon their first-ever Heisman trophy. He shattered Oregon and PAC-12 records. This one was a no-brainer.

There were a lot of talented running backs in the 2010s, too! And wide receivers? How do you choose?! But which one did Jordan Kent and Anthony Newman have on their all-decade list?

The guys select every position for the best-of the 2010s. Some were more of a debate than others.

Have a listen to the Talkin' Ducks podcast.

