'Seized' Military Vehicle Driven Through Gaza Streets Amid Attack

A military vehicle was driven through the streets of Gaza as Hamas launched an air and land attack on Israel on October 7.

This footage was published by local journalist Mohammed Dahlan. He wrote, “The resistance in Gaza seizes an Israeli jeep.” Storyful has not independently verified this claim.

Israel’s emergency services organization, Magen David Adom, said that as of 1pm at least 22 people had been killed in the attack and that it had treated “hundreds of further victims”.

Wafa news agency reported at least four people had been killed in Gaza in the Israeli response.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said the country was “at war” following the attack.

According to Israeli media, dozens of Palestinian militants crossed into border towns in southern Israel, with some entering homes.

Israel Police said, “Over the last few hours, a dynamic conflict situation has unfolded in the southern district […] All members of the Israel Police, including specialized units, have been deployed to the area and are actively engaged in various combat zones.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said dozens of fighter jets were targeting Hamas positions in Gaza. The IDF said approximately 2,200 rockets had been fired into Israel from Gaza. Credit: Mohammed Dahlan via Storyful