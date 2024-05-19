Seize the Grey wins 2024 Preakness Stakes, ruining Mystik Dan’s Triple Crown odds

Dark horse Seize the Grey galloped to a Preakness Stakes victory in Baltimore on Saturday, denying Mystik Dan a place in history and delivering another garland of black-eyed Susans to legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

The number of horses to win the Triple Crown will remain at 13 after the Kentucky Derby champion Mystik Dan finished in second place.

The last Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018.

The mild 9-1 long shot Seize the Grey is owned by 2,750 micro-investors, making for a wild scene in the winner’s circle.

“Can you imagine how many people are going to relish in this and enjoy it,” Lukas told NBC Sports moments after the race. “It’ll be really something.”

Seize the Grey’s triumph marked the seventh Preakness win for the 88-year-old Lukas, who now has seven garlands of black-eyed Susans after previous victories in 1980, 1985, 1994, 1995, 1999 and 2013.

Lukas could barely take a step to the winner’s circle without being mobbed by competitors and fellow trainers who wanted to congratulate him.

“I think they’re trying to get rid of and probably want me to retire,” the joyous Lukas joked.

Seize the Grey led at the top of the stretch when Mystik Dan kicked it into high gear and looked poised to take the lead.

But Seize the Grey never relented and ended up pulling away in the final strides for a comfortable, 2¼-length victory.

The Preakness winner paid $21.60 for a $2 win bet, as 2-1 favorite Mystik Dan took place and Catching Freedom show.

Mystik Dan’s trainer, Kenny McPeek, had nothing but kind words for the trainer who denied him a possible Triple Crown.

“Wayne’s an amazing guy and he’s a guy I’ve always idolized, and if I’m going to be beat, it’s fine to be beat by him,” McPeek said. “Actually, over the years, I’ve been beat by him plenty of times.”

Only Bob Baffert, with eight Preakness wins, has more than Lukas.

The Pat Day Mile winner, Seize the Grey, was guided to victory on Saturday by 25-year-old jockey Jaime Torres.

The final race of the Triple Crown season will happen June 8 at the Belmont Stakes, just outside of New York City.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com