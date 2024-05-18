Seize the Grey wins 149th Preakness Stakes, NBC reports
greg rosenstein
·3 min read
(NBC News) — Seize the Grey has won the 149th Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Seize the Grey ended Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan’s Triple Crown bid by going wire to wire to win the Preakness on Saturday, giving Lukas his seventh victory in the race, one short of the record held by good friend Bob Baffert.
The strapping grey colt took advantage of the muddy track just as Lukas hoped he would, pulling off the upset in a second consecutive impressive start two weeks after romping in a race on the Derby undercard at Churchill Downs. Going off at 9-1 as one of the longest shots on the board, Seize the Grey moved to the lead immediately out of the starting gate and never looked back, finishing in 1:56.82.
Seize the Grey’s triumph marked the seventh Preakness win for the 88-year-old D. Wayne Lukas, who now has seven garlands of black-eyed Susans after previous victories in 1980, 1985, 1994, 1995 , 1999 and 2013.
