Seize the Grey trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby hopeful

Seize the Grey is on the bubble to make it into the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Seize the Grey is hopeful to make the Kentucky Derby off a seventh-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes on April 6 at Keeneland. He currently ranks 22nd on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 27, needing two defections to make the 20-horse field.

Seize the Grey

Seize the Grey and jockey Jaime Torres win a maiden race on July 29, 2023, at Saratoga.

Color: Gray/roan

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Arrogate

Dam: Smart Shopping, by Smart Strike

Price tag: $300,000 at 2022 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Select Yearling Sale

Owner: MyRacehorse (Michael Behrens), 1 for 1 in Derby. Won with Authentic in 2020.

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas, 4 for 49 in Derby. Won with Winning Colors (1988), Thunder Gulch (1995), Grindstone (1996) and Charismatic (1999).

Jockey: TBA

Record: 2-0-3 in eight starts

Career earnings: $271,638

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 27 (No. 22)

Last race: Seventh in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Seize the Grey won his 3-year-old debut — an allowance optional claiming race — on Feb. 24 at Oaklawn Park and then finished third in the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on March 23 at Turfway Park before his disappointing showing in the Blue Grass. … Behrens is the founder and CEO of MyRacehorse, which offers low-dollar ownership shares of horses. Seize the Grey has more than 2,000 co-owners through the partnership. … Seize the Grey raced once at Churchill Downs, finishing fourth in the Grade 3 Iroquois last September. Kentucky Derby hopeful West Saratoga won that race.

What they’re saying: “My whole focus is to try to get my clients in that position to enjoy and have that experience of the winner's circle and have a Derby horse,” Lukas said. “Everything that we do now — and I’ve preached this to the help and everything else — is to put our clients in a position of prominence or enjoyment.”

