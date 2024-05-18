Seize the Grey, trained by D. Wayne Lukas, wins Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course

BALTIMORE — Seize the Grey crossed the finish line first in Saturday’s $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Ridden by Jaime Torres and trained by D. Wayne Lukas, Seize the Grey finished the 1 3/16 miles on a muddy track in 1:56.82.

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan finished second, ending his pursuit of the Triple Crown. Justify was the last Triple Crown winner in 2018.

It was the last Preakness at the current configuration of Pimlico, which will undergo a $400 million rebuild over the next three-plus years.

The current plan calls for the 2025 Preakness to be held at Pimlico and the 2026 Preakness at Laurel Park. The site for 2027 is undecided, with the 2028 Preakness scheduled to be held at the new Pimlico.

