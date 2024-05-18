Seize the Grey ends Mystik Dan’s Triple Crown bid in Preakness

BALTIMORE (KNWA/KFTA) — Mystik Dan has lost the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes to Seize the Grey on Saturday, ending his Triple Crown bid.

With a win, Mystik Dan would have become the 23rd horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan has Arkansas ties

Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby on May 4 edging out Sierra Leone in a photo finish.

Kenny McPeek, Mystik Dan’s trainer, said following the Kentucky Derby win it wasn’t a given that the horse would go to Baltimore on a two-week turnaround.

Mystik Dan entered the race as the favorite, however, Seize the Grey led wire to wire. Catching Freedom, trained by Bob Baffert finished third.

The Belmont Stakes, the final race in the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday, June 8, and the race will be broadcast on FOX.

