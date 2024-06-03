Seize the Grey draws inside post for the Belmont. Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is favored

Jaime Torres, left, atop Seize The Grey, crosses the finish line in front of Flavien Prat, center, atop Catching Freedom, and Brian Hernandez, Jr., atop Mystik Dan, while winning the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey drew post position No. 1 on Monday, and Kentucky Derby champion Mystik Dan will start in post No. 3 for the 156th Belmont Stakes that takes place Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

Kenny McPeek-trained Mystik Dan, who finished second in the Preakness, is the only horse in the field for all three Triple Crown races. At 5-1 and being ridden again by Brian Hernandez Jr., he is the third choice behind favorite Sierra Leone, who opened at 9-5, and Mindframe at 7-2.

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas’ Seize the Grey comes in right behind Mystik Dan with 8-1 odds after a wire-to-wire win in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Sierra Leone, who drew the No. 9 post position in the 10-horse field, was second in the Derby, losing to Mystik Dan by a nose. Trainer Chad Brown hopes to get a similar run out of the horse this time, with a jockey change to Flavien Prat.

Trainer Todd Pletcher is saddling the most horses in the 1 1/4-mile race at Saratoga. His trio of colts is led by undefeated Mindframe, who will start from the outside No. 10 post. Pletcher also has No. 5 Antiquarian (12-1) and No. 7 Protective (20-1).

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing