Seimone Augustus joining LSU women’s basketball staff as assistant coach

Entering Kim Mulkey’s fourth season in 2024-25, the LSU women’s basketball team is adding a program legend to the coaching staff.

On Monday, the Tigers announced that Seimone Augustus, a legendary player both at LSU and in the WNBA who is a 2024 inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, will be joining Mulkey’s staff as an assistant coach.

“It is an exciting day for the LSU Women’s Basketball program to bring Seimone Augustus back to join our staff,” Mulkey said in a release. “As a player at LSU, Seimone helped transform the program as the best player in the nation. She brought LSU to national prominence. She will be a tremendous member on our staff as someone with great experience who has excelled at every level of the game from high school in Baton Rouge to college to the WNBA to the Olympics. Her expertise in the game will benefit our team and allow our players the opportunity to learn from a Hall of Famer who has exhibited great class throughout her entire career.

“Competing against Seimone and watching her play professionally and internationally I was always impressed with her leadership and basketball IQ. Those are the intangibles I’m excited about her bringing to our program. She has experiences at the highest level of success that will allow her to be an outstanding mentor to our student-athletes.”

A player at LSU from 2002-06, Augustus won the Naismith Award as the national player of the year in 2005 and 2006, and she also won the Wooden Award and Wade Trophy while earning All-American honors in both those seasons.

Her number was retired at LSU, and she’s one of four players with statues outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and is the only female athlete with a statue on campus.

The first overall pick in the 2006 WNBA draft, Augustus spent almost her entire career with the Minnesota Lynx except for her last season, which was spent with the Los Angeles Sparks. She’s a four-time WNBA champion, eight-time All-Star and was named the finals MVP in 2011.

She also won three Olympic gold medals competing for Team USA.

Augustus brings prior coaching experience to the table as she was previously an assistant with the Sparks for two seasons from 2021-22 following her retirement. This will be her first foray into college coaching.

