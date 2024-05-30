Seimone Augustus describes phone calls that led to her joining Kim Mulkey’s LSU coaching staff

LSU made a splash with its women’s basketball coaching staff, adding legendary Hall of Fame former player Seimone Augustus to Kim Mulkey’s group.

Mulkey previously went into detail on the process that led to Augustus’ hiring, which she called a “no-brainer,” and at her introductory press conference last week, Augustus further explained how that process played out.

“When I got the call I was kind of shocked,” she said. “I knew Johnny (Derrick) was retiring but I obviously didn’t expect to get a phone call from coach Mulkey. And she did and she said, ‘Baby, Johnny’s retiring, and I’d love for you to have the position if you want it.'”

“We had another call after that that was more in-depth, went into detail about the role… and the third phone call was on a Friday, I called her and she said ‘What do you got for me, baby?’ and I said, ‘I think I’m coming home coach.’ And she said, “You’re going to make me do work on a Friday?'”

Augustus is one of four basketball players (and the only women’s basketball player) with a statue outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After a storied career in the WNBA ranks, she’s now returning to her alma mater looking to bring it back to the Final Four next season.

