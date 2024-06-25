Sehrou Guirassy informs VfB Stuttgart that he would like to leave

Sky Germany and Bild both report that Sehrou Guirassy has told VfB Stuttgart that he would like to leave the club in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund are the favourites to sign the 28-year-old. However they face competition from AC Milan and Arsenal, with the Gunners the biggest threat to Dortmund. It’s also reported that Guirassy rejected Chelsea. Guirassy has yet to make a commitment to a club despite Dortmund’s early push to sign the striker.

The 28 year old has a release clause in his Stuttgart contract worth €18m. Despite the change in management at Dortmund, new head coach Nuri Sahin is a big fan of the striker. If Guirassy moves to Dortmund, he would likely become one of the club’s highest paid players.

This season was the best of Guirassy’s career as he scored 30 goals in 30 games to help Stuttgart qualify for the Champions League, while VfB also lost in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal to eventual winners Bayer Leverkusen.

How Stuttgart will replace Guirassy is currently unknown. One option, reports Sky Germany is to bring current Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug to the club. VfB have already enquired about the 31-year-old and with the potential arrival of Guirassy, Füllkrug’s future at Dortmund is open.

GGFN | Jack Meenan