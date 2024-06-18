Sehrou Guirassy is 90% certain to join Borussia Dortmund this summer

The Ruhr Nachrichten reports that VfB Stuttgart striker Sehrou Guirassy is 90% sure of joining Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Guirassy has a release clause worth €18m in his Stuttgart contract, and all the details of the contract are widely known by now Dortmund squad planner Sven Mislintat, who was Stuttgart’s sporting director.

However, due to the form of the striker last season, he will likely demand a high salary, triple his current one of €3m at VfB, which would make him one of the highest earners at Dortmund.

Signing a contract a long-term contract could bring the total package of the deal, including other fees up to €60m.

The striker is around 90% certain of wanting to join Dortmund this summer. Despite the change in head coach, Nuri Sahin is a big fan of signing Guirassy this summer. With only the likely final details of the deal needing to be clarified, Dortmund beat off competition from around Europe for the signing of the 28-year-old.

This season was Guirassy’s best ever as he finished with 30 goals in 30 games helping Stuttgart to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

GGFN | Jack Meenan