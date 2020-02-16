Seguin scores insane OT winner, Stars complete 4-goal comeback against Canadiens

Tyler Seguin capped off the Stars' impressive comeback with an overtime winner. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is the latest player to cause misery for the Montreal Canadiens this season.

When Montreal’s Nick Cousins scored his ninth goal of the season in the middle of the second period to give his team a 3-0 lead, the game seemed like a probable win over Dallas. But with the Stars scoring two goals to wrap up the second frame and cut the deficit to one, doubt started seeping into the minds of fans wearing the bleu, blanc et rouge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Blake Comeau scored the game-tying tally halfway through the third period to eventually force overtime, which is where magic happened courtesy of Tyler Seguin.

Tyler Seguin walks Victor Mete for a filthy OT winner pic.twitter.com/hWbVWsfRXo — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 16, 2020

Victor Mete and Carey Price should feel that one for a while.

To complete the four-goal comeback for the Stars, Seguin pulled off a picture-perfect overtime goal. He used some quick stick-handling to make Mete uneasy and then transitioned to his backhand to put the puck right past Price’s blocker. A videogame-esque deke.

This wondergoal was Seguin’s second of the game and 14th of the season. In an uncharacteristically down year for the 28-year-old, a single-game performance like this one should give Seguin some momentum as the Stars hope to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Currently sitting second in their division with a 34-19-5 record and just one point behind the leading St. Louis Blues, Dallas has found a late-season surge. Clinching its fourth consecutive win, the team has climbed in the standings after a rocky start and off-ice issues.

The Stars and Seguin have certainly thrust themselves into the contender conversation with these recent dominant performances and clutch comeback victories.

Story continues

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports



