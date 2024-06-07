'We have seen more promise from Toney than we have seen from Watkins'

Brentford striker Ivan Toney's "promise" for England is what has got him his selection for Euro 2024, according to BBC Radio 5 Live's football correspondent John Murray.

The forward was unavailable for the first six months of the season while he served a suspension for breaking gambling and betting rules.

After scoring four goals in five Premier League games on his return, he has since failed to find the back of the net in 12 matches.

Despite this drought, he was included in Gareth Southgate's initial 33-man squad for the European Championship but it was believed the Three Lions boss would have to choose between him or Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins to take to Germany.

On Friday it was confirmed that both Toney, who has two caps and one goal, and Watkins would be on the plane having made Southgate's final 26-man selection.

"It is 12 matches he [Toney] has played for Brentford and not scored so I just feel that the glimpse that we have had of him in an England shirt has carried a lot of promise," Murray said on the Football Daily podcast.

"It is only a couple of appearances and we might see him on Friday night as well, but it is correct what Gareth Southgate says about Toney and Watkins - they are very different players that offer very different things.

"I am tempted to say we have seen more promise from Toney than we have seen from Watkins in the time they have been on the field wearing an England shirt. Watkins has played considerably more with 12 caps."

