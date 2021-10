Associated Press

Kennedy Brooks took the final snap for sixth-ranked Oklahoma, after freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had taken over when Spencer Rattler was again benched in the Red River rivalry game. Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a direct snap for a 33-yard game-winner with 3 seconds left, and the Sooners beat No. 21 Texas 55-48 on Saturday in the highest-scoring game of 117 meetings in a series that will soon move to the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) appeared to be trying to set up for a game-ending field goal when Brooks instead broke free for a sprint to the end zone.