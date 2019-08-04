Seen and Heard: Raiders' Jon Gruden dials back practice intensity

NAPA – The Raiders kept pads off for a second straight day on Sunday, decreasing practice intensity as the team heads into an off day.

Tyrell Williams took it easy in this one. So did Darren Waller, upon return from a shoulder injury. Jalen Richard's limited with a groin issue, and even Derek Carr decreased his rep count. Waller was extremely limited and Paul Butler remains out, meaning the five-man tight end position is running on fumes.

That led head coach Jon Gruden to dial back original plans in order to keep his team shipshape as it grinds through the middle portions of training camp.

"It's that time of year where everybody has to step up," Gruden said. "You have to modify your scripts a little bit when players go down. It's a challenge, and one of the reasons why we were in shorts today. We have to be careful with the Rams coming in next week."

The Raiders have an off-day scheduled Monday and will practice Tuesday before hosting two joint practices with the L.A. Rams.

Family day

The Raiders hosted their annual family day on Sunday, inviting loved ones with players and coaches in training camp to experience life in Napa for a day. They had Bay Area staple Kinder's BBQ cater the event, and brought tables and recreational sports equipment to portions of the practice field for the afternoon.

On-field action

-- Quarterback Nathan Peterman got some first-team reps on Sunday, with Derek Carr taking less reps. The backup quarterback battle is tight, with Peterman and Mike Glennon having both good and bad moments in practice.

-- Punter Johnny Townsend performed better on Sunday than in recent sessions, and was an important counterpunch after A.J. Cole had punted so well in recent periods devoted to him.

-- Safety Erik Harris intercepted Glennon near the right sideline and returned it for a touchdown in seven-on-seven drills.

-- Receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Paul Butler and defensive linemen Eddie Vanderdoes, Gabe Wright and Quinton Bell all continued to miss practice with injuries. Bell did some side work with a trainer for the first time with the media present. He should return in a week or so.

