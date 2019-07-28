Seen and Heard: Mike Haynes, Lester Hayes fire up Raiders defense

NAPA – The Raiders defensive huddled up during Saturday's training camp practice, the entire unit fixed what was being said.

It wasn't coordinator Paul Guenther talking scheme. It wasn't Tahir Whitehead or Vontaze Burfict inspiring their teammates.

Lester Hayes and Mike Haynes were giving words of wisdom to the 2019 crew. The legendary Raiders cornerbacks were in Napa for the team's annual Alumni Weekend, and were afforded the opportunity to address the team.

Their speech was long-winded, as Hayes is known to do, but their message was clear.

"Lester started, and said you have to get used to working on your weaknesses," Haynes said. "…After he said that, everybody was pretty riled up. I basically just challenged them to look at film and to know the game. There's nothing I can tell them in a few seconds to make them a better player, but the idea of knowing their strengths and weaknesses and taking advantage of [being tough at] the line of scrimmage will hopefully be something that somebody remembers."

That was one of several things seen and heard at Saturday's practice, which was packed with fans and former Raiders players. Here are a few more from on and off the field:

Alumni make the rounds

The Raiders had more than 100 Raiders alumni, plus their families, in for a weekend in Napa. Owner Mark Davis hosts a huge dinner for former players on Saturday night, and head coach Jon Gruden takes that time to connect his players with Raiders history.

Hayes and Haynes were the big names in attendance, though Tom Flores might've been the most popular. The former Raiders head coach and quarterback had a huge line waiting for his autograph during practice that was so long security had to break it up.

Clear "Hard Knocks" is here

The NFL Films crew documenting the Raiders for this season's "Hard Knocks" show tries to blend in wherever possible, but they're still around with players especially after practice. They focused on the stars after Saturday's work, with cameras and boom mics around Derek Carr and Antonio Brown.

Derek Carrier also had cameras catching interactions with his wife and two young children, which could be on the first episode when it premiers on Aug. 6.

Football is Child's Play

On-field action

Here a few football-related notes from Saturday's practice: -- Linebacker Brandon Marshall was active Saturday after missing most of the offseason program, primarily as the first-unit strongside linebacker. He and middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict were linebackers in sub packages as well, with Tahir Whitehead working with the second unit in those scenarios.

Marshall was also seen during band work on his right knee/lower leg during down times. He struggled with knee issues last season in Denver.

-- Antonio Brown was on the practice field with his receiver group despite being on the non-football injury list with an undisclosed ailment. He could miss a week or so rehabbing an injury a league source said is minor.

-- All in all, it was a good day for the Raiders' offense. Carr looked to be in sync with a number of his receivers. Gruden mentioned Friday that rookie Hunter Renfrow would be matched up again Lamarcus Joyner early and often during training camp. During Day 1, Renfrow more than held his own. The slot man fought through a jam on the first matchup and got free for a nice pitch-and-catch with Carr. A little while later, Renfrow faked outside and beat Joyner inside for another nice gain.

-- Tyrell Williams showed how dangerous he's going to on Day 1, hooking up with Carr on a few downfield throws, including an impressive acrobatic catch over cornerback Nevin Lawson in seven-on-seven. After one catch down the sideline, an excited Raiders fans screamed "F--k the Chargers," drawing a smile from Williams -- a former Charger -- and a cheer from the crowd.

-- The Raiders have been impressed early on with rookie tight end Foster Moreau. With a wide-open tight end competition, the LSU product should have the opportunity to earn meaningful snaps early on in his Raiders tenure. The 6-foot-4, 254-pound tight end had a solid Day 1 of camp, showing strong, reliable hands and improved route running.

-- The Raiders tried James Cowser out as a linebacker last year, but have moved him back to defensive end. That's his natural position, where he flourished in college and originally made the team as an undrafted free agent.

Seen and Heard: Mike Haynes, Lester Hayes fire up Raiders defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area