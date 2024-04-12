'It seems there is no consistency' - Oxley on rivals' points deductions

[Getty Images]

Luton Town find themselves in a battle against relegation the drop with Nottingham Forest and Everton, who have both received points deductions this season for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

With appeals processes still to take place for the most recent punishments, there is uncertainty about whether teams will know who will be relegated on the final day of the season.

"Luton are still in there with a chance [of safety]. There are some huge games coming up with Brentford and Everton and Fulham on the last day. But it all bubbles up again with this Everton points deduction," said BBC Three Counties Radio commentator Simon Oxley on the Luton In The Prem podcast.

"It just seems there is no consistency. Everton are unhappy because they have been done again and are appealing. Forest are unhappy because [they are wondering] how come Everton only have two [points deducted] and they have four. Luton are starting to make noises.

"They haven't done themselves any favours, the Premier League. They have taken too long and there is no specific 'if you do X you will get Y'.

"What people have been saying to me is 'what are Luton going to do? Are they going to go down the legal avenue if push comes to shove?'

"One thing I picked up from Gary Sweet's interview on the situation is when asked about possible legal action he said 'I don't think so'. They are making their feelings known at Premier League level and in their regular meetings, but it doesn't sound like they are ready yet to bring in the lawyers, but they are keeping across it."

