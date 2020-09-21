It seems like Cre'Von LeBlanc has thoughts on his playtime and the Eagles' defense

Eagles CB sounds unhappy with playtime, defensive decisions originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles' defense was flattened by Jared Goff and the Rams' offense on Sunday, putting up little-to-no resistance against Sean McVay's pass game.

Carson Wentz's struggles have been well-documented, but Jim Schwartz's defense is also stumbling after two weeks: the Birds are allowing the seventh-most points per game, have forced just one turnover, and since halftime of Week 1 have looked largely unequipped to stop any opposing quarterback, even underwhelming second-year Dwayne Haskins and typical game manager Jared Goff.

It's probably time for Jim Schwartz to start catching a little bit of heat for his unit's struggles, and it seems like at least one player thinks there should be some snap shuffling next week against the Bengals.

Cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc sent this tweet Monday afternoon, after he was limited to just three snaps in the loss to the Rams:

Still workin idk when it’s gone pay off — Cre'Von LeBlanc (@Strap_Ent) September 21, 2020

This comes one week after LeBlanc was limited to 10 snaps against Washington.

And the tweet alone wouldn't draw too much attention - athletes are always using social media to talk about "the grind" and their own personal hustle - but LeBlanc also retweeted some intriguing words of encouragement from an Eagles fan:

"Someone who knows what they are doing", eh? Hmm.

It's important to remember that these aren't LeBlanc's words. But the fifth-year corner, who made a name for himself during the Eagles' 2018 postseason run, still decided to hit that retweet button.

Interestingly, the Eagles' "improved" cornerback corps struggled mightily on Sunday while some former Birds corners had success elsewhere:

In the you can't make it up category Rasul Douglas is graded No. 10 among #NFL CB's per @PFF. Ronald Darby No. 13. Slay No. 53, NRC No. 94 and Maddox at 102. Small sample size but amazing — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) September 21, 2020

PFF's grades aren't the end-all, be-all, but that's still not a great look for the Eagles' defensive coaching staff.

When should blame start to fall from the players down to Schwartz? And when, during this season, does he start to try some different things?

The main reason for the defense's struggles is hard to pin down: the pass rush isn't getting home, the linebackers lack pretty much everything, and the corners couldn't cover to save their lives on Sunday.

We'll see if anything notable changes before Week 3's kickoff.