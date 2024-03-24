‘It seemed like the 97 lifted super early’: Austin Hill talks overtime restart
Austin Hill brought home a second-place finish in Xfinity Series race at Circuit of Americas. Hear from him about the OT restart duel with Shane van Gisbergen.
Michigan State punched first, but North Carolina's counter decided the game as UNC rode hot shooting from 3 into the Sweet 16.
The LSU coach said the article has been in the works for two years.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Wizards, Pistons, Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers are playing out the string, but each team features some things worth keeping an eye on … and maybe even getting a little excited about.
In today's edition: The Ohtani interpreter scandal, Day 1 of Madness, the USMNT is loaded, women's AP All-Americans, and more.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?
The 32 team owners have some major decisions to mull over.
Ted Leonsis is on the hunt for a new location to house his Wizards and Capitals' venue.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Greg Wissinger from The Kings Herald to discuss the Sacramento Kings, who could be finding a new identity in the middle of a playoff race.
"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor said while promoting his new movie.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
The eight-episode Netflix series follow last year's "Quarterback," which documented the 2022 seasons of Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota.