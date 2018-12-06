Seeking guard depth, 76ers reportedly workout Arron Afflalo, Brandon Rush, others

Markelle Fultz is officially off getting treatment for thoracic outlet syndrome and will be out for weeks or months (nobody is exactly sure). Which isn’t really bothering the Sixers — other than the fact players, coaches, and everyone else is weary of the barrage of Fultz questions — they are playing well without him, and Fultz is not in the long-term plans for the Sixers anyway.

However, it leaves Philadelphia lacking depth at the guard spot. Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick start and get the key minutes, with T.J. McConnell and rookie Landry Shamet behind them, but this is no longer a deep spot on the team.

So Philadelphia is considering bringing in some help, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Philadelphia 76ers held a free-agent workout this week with veteran guards Arron Afflalo, Brandon Rush and Sean Kilpatrick, along with G League Delaware’s Haywood Highsmith, per league sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 6, 2018





It’s not clear what, if anything, will come out of that workout, but it means the Sixers are weighing options. It’s unlikely that anyone they will look at in this capacity will break into the regular rotation, this is more about adding depth and security, just in case it’s needed.

Arron Afflalo is an 11-year NBA veteran who last season in Orlando, his efficiency and game slowing down, but he still shot 38.6 percent from three and is good in the locker room. Brandon Rush was not on an NBA roster most of last season, he did sign a 10-day contract with Portland in February but never saw the court for them.