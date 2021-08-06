Seeking festival food? Local trucks deliver

Kyle Turk, Grand Haven Tribune, Mich.
·3 min read

Aug. 6—The annual Coast Guard Festival has drawn the familiar food options of a county fair, but a number of local eateries are making an impression this week.

Establishments from across West Michigan have made the journey to Grand Haven for the week, and there is no shortage of options for mobile eating for carnival-goers and those wishing to get their grub on along the boardwalk.

Farther from the water, a number of food trucks from across the state are also helping fundraise for the Elks Lodge as part of its "Food Truck Rally," which runs through Sunday evening.

If you're in need of recommendations, look no further. Armed with a credit card and an empty stomach, I braved the crowds to deliver a verdict on which food trucks are worth a try before the festival comes to a close.

Staying local

Those familiar-looking stands along the waterfront? They're owned by Michigan-based Nagel's Foods, who have been in business since 1975. A common sight at carnivals and fairs across the state, a number of Nagel's stands offer elephant ears, hot dogs, burgers, fries — standard-fare carnival food.

I stayed away from the desserts, and found myself a little disappointed with my Philly cheesesteak and fries, as well as the extra service charge for using a credit card. Fortunately, there are plenty of other choices.

Take the Blue Chip Food Truck, a Wyoming-based truck that can be found selling food from Grand Rapids to Lansing — and this week, along the row of stands on Harbor Drive. They offer sandwiches, Mexican food and salads, and I was pleasantly surprised by their grilled pineapple and watermelon salad. Mixed with feta cheese and arugula, it served as a nice palate-cleanser and was among the best items I sampled.

Muskegon's G&L Chili Dogs has a truck along Harbor, and fans of the West Michigan chain can get their usual offerings, including onion rings, chili cheese fries and hot dogs topped with chili, cheese or both.

Camzie's Pizza, a Kalamazoo-based stand, served up wood-fired pizza with a strong taste, and Grand Traverse Pie Co. also served up lunch and dinner options, including a number of their sandwiches.

Near the Elks Lodge

The Elks Lodge on Third Street is staging a "Food Truck Rally" in the club's parking lot. It's part of a state regulation that allows a social club like the lodge to open up its liquor license for 12 days a year.

"We've changed our feel a little bit in recent years, from a bar type to a more family atmosphere," lodge officer Mike Hoyt said. "We're starting to grow a little bit as a club because of these events we get to hold."

Along with their opened interior, the Elks are also hosting six food trucks from across the state, as they've done for the last five festivals. They had originally used the space for a beer tent, but found food trucks an easier option in terms of red tape and taste.

West Olive's A&L Taco Truck could rival a number of local shops for taste and authenticity, and the chicken sandwich from Holy Smokes Food Truck, a Grand Blanc barbecue option, had taste and a good selection of sauces. The Tribune's Matthew Ehler raved about the pork sandwich, noting that it packed a punch.

Wyoming's Pizza Parliament has two trucks — one at the lodge and another near the outdoor "Tip Two" patio. Kalamazoo's Crepes by the Lakes, Grand Rapids' Patty Matters and Whitehall's Ice Box Brand all have trucks at the lodge, which serves as a fundraiser for the Elks.

"We came to the Grand Rapids Food Trucks Association to get recommendations," Hoyt said. "Some of them took a risk that first year, but it's really paid off for us."

Regardless of your mood, you'll find something to tempt your taste buds throughout downtown Grand Haven.

You can email Kyle at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or find him on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.

