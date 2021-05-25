SEEIT: Lamar Jackson arrives at Ravens' voluntary offseason workouts

Lamar arrives at Ravens' voluntary OTA's originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Voluntary offseason OTA's have begun around the NFL this week with several, notable veteran players deciding to sit out.

The same can't be said for the Ravens, however. As they kicked off their workouts Tuesday, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson was there to begin preparing for the 2021 campaign.

Lamar Jackson is officially participating in the Ravens’ first day of on-field OTA work pic.twitter.com/fcSZFiClCO — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 25, 2021

Jackson is coming off another productive season as Baltimore's quarterback. 2020 wasn't an MVP-caliber season like 2019, but it was still plenty good enough to get the Ravens into the playoffs at 11-5. He threw for 2,757 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions while running for 1,005 yards and seven scores.

Jackson also secured his first playoff win in the Wild-Card round against the Titans on the road, though they fell to the Bills in the next round due in large part to an untimely pick-six by him.

Entering his fourth season, Jackson has a few more weapons on the outside to work with in free-agent acquisition Sammy Watkins and first-round pick Rashod Bateman. They'll join Marquise Brown and Mark Andres to form what Baltimore fans hope will be a potent passing attack to complement their dominant run game.