Seeing Wayne Simmonds' Predators jersey is ... just weird

Wayne Simmonds came to Philadelphia in the summer of 2011.

He has worn orange and black ever since, turning into the quintessential Flyer.

So seeing him wear another jersey will be odd.

Not long after the Predators acquired Simmonds in a trade Monday with the Flyers, Nashville had No. 17 … in yellow and dark blue.

Weird, right?

"I was extremely on edge, obviously, not knowing where the day would go or how it would unfold," Simmonds told TSN on Monday (see story). "I went to the rink this morning for practice and then I was told I wouldn't be practicing. I got a chance to say bye to the boys for a last time. It happened at the last minute of the deadline and I'm kind of overwhelmed right now."

As expected, Simmonds had an outpouring of support on social media from Flyers fans.

Here was some of the reaction on Twitter after a busy trade deadline day:

Tough.

Relentless.

A true leader on the ice.



Thank you Wayne Simmonds for 8 years with the Flyers and for embodying the city of Philadelphia 🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/p6gXGqWIB6







— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 25, 2019

17 will look good on you there @Simmonds17 you will love the boys and the city!! #justwinbabyyyy https://t.co/BCP3BMZ9SQ — Scott Hartnell (@Hartsy43) February 26, 2019

Video: The #Preds flew to St. Louis last night, and @Simmonds17 was there to greet his new teammates. https://t.co/d55cWlbp0D — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 26, 2019

Thank you, Wayne 🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/CbuX2uH55z — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 25, 2019

With toughness and loyalty, Wayne Simmonds gave Philadelphia everything he had.



This city will always respect that.



(@johnborukNBCS) https://t.co/mrWjHqprGf







— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 25, 2019

The Wayne Simmonds banner already down at the Skate Zone. Will be strange to see him in Nashville. Super guy who represented the #Flyers phenomenally. pic.twitter.com/cwl0nu9Cvs — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) February 26, 2019

Thank you for everything you've done for this team @Simmonds17 . It's hard to watch my favorite Flyer leave. pic.twitter.com/ue0qUgauMJ — Kate Frese (@KateFresePhoto) February 25, 2019

