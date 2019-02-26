Seeing Wayne Simmonds' Predators jersey is ... just weird

Jordan Hall
NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wayne Simmonds came to Philadelphia in the summer of 2011.

He has worn orange and black ever since, turning into the quintessential Flyer.

So seeing him wear another jersey will be odd.

Not long after the Predators acquired Simmonds in a trade Monday with the Flyers, Nashville had No. 17 … in yellow and dark blue.

Weird, right?

"I was extremely on edge, obviously, not knowing where the day would go or how it would unfold," Simmonds told TSN on Monday (see story). "I went to the rink this morning for practice and then I was told I wouldn't be practicing. I got a chance to say bye to the boys for a last time. It happened at the last minute of the deadline and I'm kind of overwhelmed right now."

As expected, Simmonds had an outpouring of support on social media from Flyers fans.

Here was some of the reaction on Twitter after a busy trade deadline day:

