We are seeing the best possible Johnny Gaudreau right now

Johnny Gaudreau might be just 5-foot-9 and 157 pounds, but he’s not sneaking up on anybody. Although he’s just 24, the Calgary Flames winger is already established as one of the scariest men in hockey to defend.

Last year he fell slightly short of expectations — still putting up 61 points — but he has been a top-10 points getter in the league before and his speed changes games. With that in mind, it would be hard for an offensive outburst from him to come as much of a surprise. What he’s doing right now, though, is on a different level.

On Monday night, Gaudreau potted a goal and added a helper to bring his points streak to 10 games. He’s scored in six straight, and the last five have been multi-point efforts. All of those numbers are unprecedented in his career and as a result of them he now sits third in the NHL with 31 points — or first in the non Kucherov-Stamkos bracket.

It would be unfair to say he’s doing anything differently per se, but rather doing the same things better and more consistently. He’s still burning defenders on the rush, he’s still finding air-tight passing lanes, and he’s still doing an excellent job of holding the puck the extra second to find the perfect play. Everything is classic Johnny Hockey — just more of it.

For example, on Monday the goal he scored was exactly the type of tally we’ve seen from him so many times before.

Courtesy of Sportsnet More

There’s not much more to the play than speed to press his advantage on the out-of-position defence and a wrister to finish. Just because it’s simple, that doesn’t mean it’s easy. A slower player wouldn’t have had as much time and there are plenty of wingers who wouldn’t execute that shot on a squared-up Braden Holtby.