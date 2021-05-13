Seeger sharp as Breck edges DC

May 13—Breckinridge County pitcher Isaac Seeger was just a little too tough for Daviess County on Wednesday night.

The junior right-hander limited the Panthers to a pair of singles, struck out 10 batters and did not issue a walk to lead the visiting Fighting Tigers to a swiftly played 1-0 shutout of DC at Panther Field.

Seeger improved to 5-2 on the mound and helped drive resurgent Breck County (13-9) to its third consecutive victory.

"We've played better baseball the past week or so," Tigers coach Jeremy Bennett said. "I thought in this one we brought the early focus and energy, and that we played a pretty well-rounded game.

"We're trying to put everything together at the right time and prepare ourselves as best we can for the postseason."

Seeger and Daviess County sophomore left-hander Jordan Loucks battled on even terms through the first two innings, before Breck County stitched together a two-out rally for the only run of the game.

Seeger doubled to right and Cohl Proctor followed with an RBI single to give the Tigers the only run they would need — thanks to Seeger.

"It was good to get that run on the board," Seeger said. "After that, I just focused pitch-by-pitch in terms of what I wanted to do, trying to keep them off the board.

"My slider is a pretty good pitch, but today the curveball was working very well and I was able to keep them a litte off-balance. Plus, I was able to locate my fastball well, so that was a good combination to have.

"I was in a battle because (Loucks) also pitched very well, but we were able to hold on and maintain the momentum we've established the past few games — we're getting there."

Despite the loss, Panthers coach Austin Clay was generally pleased with his team's performance.

"Loucks threw very well for us and their guy was very impressive for them," Clay said, in reference to Seeger. "He had good curveball command and he was hitting his spots.

"We're sometimes still taking huge hacks at the plate, but I don't want to take anything away from their pitcher because he was outstanding in this game — very sharp."

Breck County finished with seven hits and Proctor led the way with a double and single in three trips to the plate.

The Panthers' lone hits came from Owen Payne and Garrett Small.

Both teams return the diamond on Friday, with Daviess County (10-12) visiting Grayson County and Breckinridge County playing host to Muhlenberg County.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 001 000 0 — 1 7 2

DAVIESS COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

WP-Seger. LP-Loucks. 2B-Seger, Proctor, Barr (BC).