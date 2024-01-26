Seeding is Believing | Metrics buoying Illinois' chances
Men's college basketball and Illini beat writer Scott Richey projects his top-four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? Advanced metrics, not wins, keeping Illinois' shot at a top seed alive. For now.
MIDWEST
➜ 1. Purdue
➜ 2. Kansas
➜ 3. Kentucky
➜ 4. Dayton
Dayton opened last season as a preseason top 25 team, got off to a 3-4 start and fell out of ranking consideration the rest of the season. A 22-12 season that ended in the Atlantic-10 tournament. This year's Flyers didn't have those same kind of expectations but have won 13 straight games, should win the A-10 and have one of the best bigs in the country in DaRon Holmes II. The two-way star is averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 blocks.
WEST
➜ 1. Tennessee
➜ 2. North Carolina
➜ 3. Marquette
➜ 4. Baylor
This is the North Carolina team most everyone thought last year's highly-touted team could be. That group went from preseason No. 1 to not even making the NCAA tournament. A reworked supporting cast and an emphasis on veteran guard RJ Davis being the guy — a role he's thriving in by averaging 21 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists — has the Tar Heels on a nine-game winning streak and unbeaten in the ACC with a two-game lead in the standings.
EAST
➜ 1. Connecticut
➜ 2. Arizona
➜ 3. Illinois
➜ 4. Creighton
Illinois would be on a four-year streak of NCAA tournament appearances had the 2020 version not been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. Half of the Illini's seeds in that span have been in the top four, including a No. 1 in 2021. Illinois is trending that direction again this season as long as its advanced metrics hold and the committee weighs them favorably. The Illini are tied for the fifth-most Quad I wins in the Big Ten with just two at this stage of the season.
SOUTH
➜ 1. Houston
➜ 2. Auburn
➜ 3. Wisconsin
➜ 4. Duke
Kelvin Sampson has another of what's become his standard Houston team this season. The Cougars have the No. 1 defense in the country, per both Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik's metrics, and they're using that hyper efficiency on the defensive end to hold their opponents to nationally-leading 51.9 points per game. Houston forces a ton of turnovers — nearly 17 per game — and is holding its opponents to 34 percent shooting and 28 percent from three-point range.