Seeding is Believing | Early projections positive for Illini

Jan. 4—College basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top-four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? He starts with an Illinois team, fresh off three straight blowouts, as a No. 2 seed.

SOUTH1. Houston

2. Illinois

3. North Carolina

4. Auburn

Let's dispel a notion here. Illinois is not a better basketball team without the suspended Terrence Shannon Jr. Every coach in America would default to having an All-American guard on the floor as much as possible. But the Illini have proven they're still rather competitive without their scoring leader, with two 30-point wins in the last six days.

WEST1. Kansas

2. Tennessee

3. Clemson

4. Duke

Clemson coach Brad Brownell is in his 14th season as the Tigers' coach, and it seems like he's been on the hot seat for half of them. A precarious situation that's given way to what's shaping up to be one of the better seasons in program history. An ACC title is a real possibility and also something Clemson hasn't accomplished since 1989-90 behind Elden Campbell and Dale Davis.

MIDWEST1. Purdue

2. Marquette

3. Brigham Young

4. Colorado State

Colorado State was fifth in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll. Understable given last year's disappointing 15-18 finish, but ripe to be wrong with Isaiah Stevens back for a fifth season. The veteran guard is averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 assists, and the Rams are 13-1 with wins agianst Creighton, Colorado, Washington and New Mexico.

EAST1. Connecticut

2. Arizona

3. Kentucky

4. Wisconsin

Turns out the reigning champs are still good. Tristen Newton is one of the best point guards in the country. Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer is shooting 46 percent from three and leading the team in scoring. Sophomore 7-footer Donovan Clingan has elevated his game. And young guards Solomon Ball and Stephon Castle have found ways to contribute. Repeat coming?