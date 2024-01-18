Seeding is Believing | Competition for No. 1 seeds is stiff

Jan. 18—College basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top-four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? Seven teams are really battling for four No. 1 seeds. MIDWEST

1. Purdue

2. Auburn

3. Duke

4. Memphis

Duke has won eight straight games since consecutive losses to Arkansas and Georgia Tech proved to be a late-November/early-December blight on the Blue Devils' early résumé. Kyle Filipowski has played like the All-American he could well become in that stretch, averaging 17.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two blocks.

WEST

1. North Carolina

2. Tennessee

3. Baylor

4. Marquette

The Tar Heels essentially swapped out their entire roster save for Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis, and the near-complete overhaul has paid dividends. North Carolina was one of last season's biggest disappointments and has become one of this season's surprise stories behind its double-double machine (Bacot) and dominant lead guard (Davis).

EAST

1. Connecticut

2. Kansas

3. Kentucky

4. Illinois

Kansas and Illinois are currently fighting for the honor of shortest rotation among top-15 teams. Both teams are basically going six deep and leaning heavily on their starters. Kansas coach Bill Self made a change to his starters Tuesday, inserting Australian freshman Johnny Furphy and getting a career-best 15 points in a big road win against Oklahoma State.

SOUTH

1. Houston

2. Arizona

3. Wisconsin

4. Creighton

The first month of the season had Arizona trending toward a surefire No. 1 seed. The second month has knocked the Wildcats down a peg, with a Dec. 31 loss at Stanford the most problematic. But Arizona still has a top-five offense and defense, a wildly more efficient Caleb Love as its leading scorer and a starting lineup with five double-digit scorers.