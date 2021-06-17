SEE IT: Yankees turn bizarre triple play vs. Blue Jays originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In the bottom of the first with runners on second and third, no outs and the league's hottest hitter in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the plate, it appeared that the Toronto Blue Jays had a great opportunity to put up some early runs against the New York Yankees.

That, however, was not the case.

Guerrero Jr. hit a little tapper to the third-base side of the mound, which was fielded and fired over to first for an out. The play didn't end there, though.

The slow ground ball confused Toronto's runners on second and third, as Marcus Semien retreated to third while Bo Bichette advanced from second to third. Suddenly, the Blue Jays had two runners at the same base, and the Yankees took advantage.

A rundown followed by a tag-out at third resulted in a triple play and the Yankees miraculously escaped the inning with no damage done. If that explanation sounded confusing, here's a video to help make it more clear.

We'll order another triple play, please. pic.twitter.com/RG3NDiI4kE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 17, 2021

That play will go down in the books as a 1-3-6-2-5-6 triple play, a put-out that looks as confusing on paper as it was in action.