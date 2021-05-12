Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez raking in extended spring game

Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez batting cage

Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ top prospect, started extended spring ball at the team’s facility in Tampa. And the first live look him shows the 18-year-old already making an impact.

Thanks to NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Dominguez was caught on camera hitting a leadoff double in his game on Wednesday. Then, he roped a single to right field as well before stealing second base.

Check it out:

“The Martian” has a chance to play with one of the Yankees’ affiliates this season, as senior director of player development Kevin Reese said he’s looked “fantastic” thus far in extended spring.

"The first thing you notice is the physicality," he said. "He doesn't look like an 18-year-old kid. You notice that in everything he does. Whether it's running or he's working out or jumping around. He's explosive. He jumps off the page at you as you watch him perform. I apologize that you have to wait a little bit longer for that mystery to unveil itself, but when it comes, you'll know."

New York spent $5.1 million on Dominguez to sign him at 16 years old, becoming the highest-paid international signee in franchise history.