SEE IT: Yankees' Jasson Dominguez hits home run in first MLB at-bat

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It was the best start Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez could have asked for.

In his first major league at-bat, against future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, Dominguez went the opposite way to launch his first home run of his MLB career. Verlander first grooved a 76 mph curveball over the heart of the plate to go ahead of the count 0-1. The 40-year-old pitcher tried to mix it up by throwing a fastball by him, but the 20-year-old was ready.

Taking the 94 mph fastball into the Crawford Boxes of Minute Maid Park in left field. The home run also gave the Yankees an early 3-0 lead after DJ LeMahieu led off the game with a solo shot.

The outfielder is the youngest Yankee ever to homer in his first big league game.



Dominguez, the Yankees' No. 2 prospect, was called up Friday when the roster was expanded, a promotion that came much faster than many believed.

He started the year in Double-A where he hit .254 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI in 109 games. He was then promoted to Triple-A where he went 13-for-31 (.419) with 10 RBI in just nine games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Austin Wells, another Yankees prospect making his MLB debut Friday, hit a single off of Verlander in his first at-bat in the second inning.

