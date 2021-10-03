SEE IT: Yankees' Gio Urshela crashes into Rays' dugout to make incredible catch

Urshela walking off field shaken up after diving into dugout

The AL Wild Card race is getting hotter and hotter.

In the top of the sixth, Austin Meadows popped a ball up into foul territory, and because of the shift, it looked like the ball would drop.

But Gio Urshela had other ideas.

Urshela was looked at by trainers, coaches, and players from both teams - even home plate umpire Angel Hernandez dove into the dugout to check on him and confirm the out.

He limped off the field under his own power and miraculously stayed in the game.

If the Yankees win Sunday's game, they clinch a Wild Card berth.