SEE IT: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits mammoth home run over batter's eye

Giancarlo Stanton has hit some balls far in his day, but few have been hit farther than the one he hit for the Yankees on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium against the San Francisco Giants.

Swinging at the first pitch he saw in the third inning against Ross Stripling, Stanton hit a no-doubter to dead center, over the batter's eye, for a two-run blast that gave the Yanks a 3-0 lead.



The ball traveled 485 feet, according to Statcast, and was the second-longest home run Stanton has hit in his career, behind a 504-foot shot at Coors Field on Aug. 6, 2016.