SEE IT: Yankees' Anthony Volpe hits first career home run

Apr 1, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) follows through on a single against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. The hit was hit first major league hit. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Volpe gets on the board.

In his 14th game as a major leaguer, the Yankees' top prospect hit his first career home run in front of a raucous Yankee Stadium crowd Friday night.

Volpe got around on a 1-0 fastball from Twins starter Louie Varland and dropped the homer over the left-field wall. Varland was called up Friday as a spot starter and is now part of Yankee history.

Volpe becomes the first Yankee to have a lead-off homer be their first major league home run since Bobby Richardson in 1959.

Here's the play:



So far this season, Volpe hasn't gotten off to the best start in his major league career. In 14 games, he is hitting .179 (7-for-39) with a double, triple and now a home run.

That homer also marked Volpe's first ever RBI. The shortstop also has five walks and three stolen bases this season.

Aaron Judge followed Volpe's home run with a homer to right-center field on the first pitch of the at-bat. The two embraced in the dugout afterwards.