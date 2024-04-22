SEE IT: Yankees' Aaron Boone wrongfully ejected after fan yells at umpire

It was a classic Whodunit, or in this case, Whosaidit.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected just two batters into Monday afternoon’s game with the Oakland Athletics. Home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt barked back at Boone after the skipper had some words following an Esteury Ruiz hit-by-pitch, and told Boone not to say another word.

When Wendelstedt heard one more retort, he tossed Boone from the game.

Just one issue, though.

That retort came from the crowd.

Video of the ejection clearly shows Boone and his coaching staff had their mouths shut when a fan sitting just beyond the dugout yelled something towards Wendelstedt, who quickly ejected a flabbergasted Boone.

You can hear, very clearly, Boone say “I didn’t say anything,” while pointing out that the noise came from the crowd.

“I don’t care,” said Wendelstedt.

Take a look… (NSFW language warning)