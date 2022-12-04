See who won the Grange-Griffin Big Ten MVP Award on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last season Aidan Hutchinson was presented with the Grange-Griffin MVP Award after beating Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.

Once the Wolverines beat Purdue on Saturday, 43-22, it was obvious that another Michigan player would win the touted award, but who could it be?

There were three Michigan players that you could make an argument to win the award: J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, and Will Johnson.

https://mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?m=69045&i=770175&p=1&ver=html5

The credentialed media members who attended the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday were able to vote on the winner and the media selected Donovan Edwards as the MVP from Saturday night.

Edwards was deserving after rushing 25 times for 185 yards and one score.

No Blake Corum for Michigan — probably no Corum for the rest of the season — but Edwards showed the world that he is more than capable of being the lead back. This is now back-to-back performances where he stole the show and big play after big play.

List

Five takeaways: Michigan football defeats Purdue

J.J. McCarthy

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire