SEE IT: Wisconsin breaks Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy after win over Wake Forest

Following a 42-28 win over Wake Forest, the Wisconsin football team was in the locker room celebrating its Duke's Mayo Bowl victory. With players dancing, it seemed to be the perfect ending to the day and the season.

But then, the trophy went hurtling toward the ground, shattering into a bunch of pieces.

#Badgess might come home a tad empty handed... it appears Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy is shattered 😂🤣😭 2020 man.. pic.twitter.com/S8XEv9D4Tg — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

How did it happen? Well, it appears that quarterback Graham Mertz was getting a little too loose with his postgame dancing, and it led to the trophy ending up on the floor.

It's hard to tell whether or not Mertz simply fumbled the trophy or it was the result of a bad exchange on the handoff. Either way, it's one of the more funny and obscure turnovers the team has probably suffered all season.

The immediate pause by every other player is a cinematic masterpiece.

Adam Krumholz is all of us when there wasn’t any Mayo at the @DukesMayoBowl pic.twitter.com/RcIhwC2oCJ — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

Do not fear, though, because Mertz had a perfect solution as to how the fix a trophy. Who needs a fancy crystal football when you can slap a nice bottle of mayo on top?

Appears it’s properly fixed, and Graham Mertz is taking the blame 😂 pic.twitter.com/RcJxFfA015 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

In a bowl game sponsored by mayonnaise that was rumored to have a water cooler full of the substance to be dumped on the winning coach (spoiler: it did not), this seems like the only fitting way to conclude the day.