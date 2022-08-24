See how Wisconsin Badgers WR commit Collin Dixon fared in week one

This past Friday, 2023 Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver commit Collin Dixon, out of Tallmadge, Ohio, made his senior season debut at home against Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

The three-star WR is coming off a junior season where he caught 69 passes for 1,461 yards and 18 touchdowns.

According to MaxPreps, Dixon, who plays for Tallmadge High School, caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown en route to a 42-7 victory in the season opener.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound WR committed to Wisconsin over offers from Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and several others.

Per 247sports Composite, Dixon is the No. 962 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 85 ATH in the country, and the No. 28 player in Ohio.

You can watch his highlights from the 42-7 victory here.

