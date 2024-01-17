See why Ohio State football coach Ryan Day was at Southwest Florida boys basketball game Tuesday?

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day was at Bishop Verot Tuesday night to watch Vikings basketball players and Buckeyes signee Leroy Roker play a game.

A special guest popped by Bishop Verot's boys basketball game on Tuesday night.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day, who is in Florida on the recruiting trail, stopped at Nevins Gym to watch recently signed recruit Leroy Roker. Roker, a News-Press First-Team All-Area defensive back for the Vikings, is also a starting guard for the basketball team.

Day, who just completed his fifth season as the Buckeyes head coach, sat in the stands with Roker's parents and greeted fans and well-wishers while watching Roker drop 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals in a 61-35 win over Community School of Naples.

How good is Leroy Roker?

A safety who transferred from Canterbury to Bishop Verot for his senior year, he made 54 tackles, had seven interceptions, recovered two fumbles, and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. On offense, he carried the ball 24 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 105 yards and a score. Roker was rated a three-star recruit.

On the basketball court this season he is averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 steals for the Vikings.

Roker officially signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and said he chose Ohio State because, "The culture and tradition they have, when I stepped on the field I just felt like home."

How good is Ohio State's recruiting class?

The Buckeyes' 2024 recruiting class was ranked fourth by 247Sports after the early December signing period behind Georgia, Alabama, and Miami. If the ranking holds after the February signing period, it will be the fifth straight year they sign a top-five class.

After the early signing period, 20 2024 commits signed their letters of intent to officially become members of the Buckeyes and that included a nation-leading five five-star signees including quarterback Air Noland from Langston Hughes High School out of Georgia, Buford (Ga.) High defensive lineman Eddrick Houston and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 recruit in the country, from Miami's Chaminade-Madonna.

How did Ohio State do this year?

The Buckeyes won their first 11 games but then lost the Big 10 title and chance to play for the College Football Championship with a 30-24 loss to rival Michigan, their third straight defeat to the Wolverines. Ohio State then lost to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl 14-3. It's the third straight year Ohio State finished 11-2.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Buckeyes football coach Ryan Day went to a Bishop Verot boys basketball game. See why