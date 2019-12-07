See why the Celtics' win over Denver was extra special for the Green Team's starters

BOSTON -- We've seen a starter or two from the Boston Celtics' first unit get hot on any given night.

But all five starters?

That was indeed the case on Friday night in Boston's 108-95 win over the Denver Nuggets.

For the first time this season, all five starters for Boston (16-5) shot at least 50 percent from the field.

The previous high this season for Celtics starters shooting at least 50 percent from the floor, is four which Boston did on two separate occasions (at San Antonio on Nov. 9 and vs Dallas Nov. 11).

But what made Friday's performance so special was that Boston did it against a Denver team that came into the game limiting teams to just 42.9 percent shooting from the field which ranked fourth in the NBA.

