See where Wisconsin ranks in College football SP+ updated preseason projections

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dillon Graff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Timberwolves
    Minnesota Timberwolves
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denver Nuggets
    Denver Nuggets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Paul Chryst
    Paul Chryst
    American football coach

ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently updated his College football SP+ preseason projections for the upcoming 2022 season.

Connelly had Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers standing pat in his updated rankings, coming in at No. 10.

For those that are unfamiliar with the metric, it combines a team’s returning on-field production, weighs their success on the recruiting trail, and the program’s overall wins and losses in recent years.

Wisconsin was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the SP+ top 25, a list that also included Ohio State (No. 1), Michigan (No. 4), Penn State (No. 13), Michigan State (No. 16), and Minnesota (No. 21).

You can read Connelly’s SP+ projections below:

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Recommended Stories