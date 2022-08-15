See Where Wisconsin Football Ranks in On3’s Top O-Lines in the Country for 2022

The University of Wisconsin, better known as O-line U, returns a myriad of young, talented players pushing to see the field in 2022 and uphold the program’s standard of excellence at the position.

Since 2011, Wisconsin has had 13 offensive linemen selected in the NFL draft, the second most among all college football programs during that stretch.

According to PFF, Wisconsin’s O-line ranked No. 3 in the country as a run-blocking unit (88.6) last season. However, their pass-blocking ranked No. 98 (55.5) out of 130 division one programs in 2021 – so there is certainly room for improvement.

Returning starters for the Badgers include left tackle Jack Nelson, left guard Tyler Beach, and center Joe Tippmann.

It appears that redshirt senior Michael Furtney, who has two career starts under his belt, may have a firm hold on the right guard job, while the right tackle spot remains an open competition between former five-star OT Logan Brown and four-star OT Riley Mahlman.

Thankfully for coach Bostad, UW has eight scholarship offensive linemen rated as four or five-star prospects coming out of high school, so he has plenty of talent to work with, and the cream will inevitably rise to the top.

So how does Wisconsin football stack up on a national level? On3 recently ranked the top O-lines in the country heading into the 2022 season. See where UW ranks:

12: Pitt Panthers

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers mascot ROC performs during the second half of the ACC championship game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

11. Wisconsin Badgers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to take the snap against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

10. Louisville Cardinals

Story continues

Louie the Cardinal mascot hypes up the crowd during the Louisville Live Hoops event at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening. Sept. 18, 2021

As 6310 Louisville Live Hoopsnew438

9. BYU Cougars

Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars mascot Cosmo poses for a photo after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. BYU won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

8. Cincinnati Bearcats

The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot walks through the end zone during a timeout in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-6.

7. Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks mascots during the second quarter against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

6. Oregon Ducks

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

5. Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga on the sideline during the first half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

Mar 25, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus performs against the Texas Longhorns in the Spokane regional semifinals of the women’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

3. Baylor Bears

Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears mascots and players sing “That Good Old Baylor Line” along with fans after an upset victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

1. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan football fans, Michigan fans, Michigan celebrates, Michigan logo, Block M, Michigan cheerleaders, fans on the field

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire