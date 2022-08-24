See where Wisconsin football lands in On3’s preseason Big Ten Power Rankings

When the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers return to the field on September 3 against Illinois State, things will look a little different than they did during the Las Vegas Bowl victory over Arizona State.

Following an underwhelming 9-4 season, where Wisconsin failed to win the Big Ten West, Paul Chryst made some noteworthy changes on the coaching staff, more specifically on the offensive side of the ball.

UW’s offense has sputtered the past two seasons; there is no arguing that, so he hired three new assistant coaches and moved several others into new roles.

The most notable offseason hire came in the form of offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, who joins UW after spending eight seasons as an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens. He’ll attempt to reinvigorate a stale, uninspired Wisconsin offense and get the program back on track.

Here is a look at On3’s preseason Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2022 college football season:

14. Rutgers

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

13. Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 6: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

12. Indiana

Nov 7, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen riles up his team before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

11. Northwestern

Nov 17, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald waves to fans after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

10. Maryland

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley calls for a time-out against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

9. Nebraska

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost huddles his team during a timeout against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

20201127 Iowavsneb

8. Iowa

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz stands in front of the team prior to taking the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

7. Purdue

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm looks down at the grass during the second quarter of a NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Cfb Purdue Vs Indiana

6. Minnesota

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck waves to the University of Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa during the NCAA Big 10 conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

20211113 Iowavsminn

5. Penn State

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

4. Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, right, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard argue in vain against a Notre Dame touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Mjs Uwgrid26 3 Jpg Uwgrid26

3. Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker shakes hands with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) following their 56-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

2. Michigan

Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh following the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

1. Ohio State

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game. Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes

