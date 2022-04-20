See where Wisconsin draft hopefuls land in ESPN’s top 300 prospects list

With the NFL Draft just a week away, GM’s and talent evaluators for all 32 NFL teams are rushing to put the finishing touches on their respective big boards.

Earlier today, ESPN’s NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller did exactly that when he published his final top 300 prospects list – with several Wisconsin Badgers making the cut.

Since 1936, the University of Wisconsin has seen 306 players selected in the NFL Draft, and are expected to add to that already impressive total when the draft begins on Thursday, April 28th.

Under current head coach Paul Chryst, the Badgers have had 21 players selected in the NFL Draft. It’s also worth noting that UW has produced 19 undrafted free agent pickups since Chryst took over in 2016.

See where Matt Miller has your favorite Wisconsin draft hopefuls ranked in his top 300 prospects list:

78. LB, Leo Chenal

102. OG, Logan Bruss

170. Honorable mention: QB, Jack Coan

177. TE, Jake Ferguson

250. LB, Jack Sanborn

