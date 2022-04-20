See where Wisconsin draft hopefuls land in ESPN’s top 300 prospects list
With the NFL Draft just a week away, GM’s and talent evaluators for all 32 NFL teams are rushing to put the finishing touches on their respective big boards.
Earlier today, ESPN’s NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller did exactly that when he published his final top 300 prospects list – with several Wisconsin Badgers making the cut.
Since 1936, the University of Wisconsin has seen 306 players selected in the NFL Draft, and are expected to add to that already impressive total when the draft begins on Thursday, April 28th.
Under current head coach Paul Chryst, the Badgers have had 21 players selected in the NFL Draft. It’s also worth noting that UW has produced 19 undrafted free agent pickups since Chryst took over in 2016.
See where Matt Miller has your favorite Wisconsin draft hopefuls ranked in his top 300 prospects list:
78. LB, Leo Chenal
Credit: Wisconsin athletics
102. OG, Logan Bruss
Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
170. Honorable mention: QB, Jack Coan
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) reacts after running for first down during the first quarter of their Big 10 Championship game against Ohio State Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Mjs Uwgrid08 3 Hoffman Jpg Uwgrid08 87031108
177. TE, Jake Ferguson
Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) during warmups prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
250. LB, Jack Sanborn
Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) celebrates following a sack during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
