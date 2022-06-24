See where Wisconsin Basketball’s defense ranks over the last five years

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program has a well-established defensive on-court identity that dates all the way back to the Dick Bennett era. It’s where the Badgers’ bread is buttered if you will.

Hoop Power Analytics recently completed a dive into which programs have had the best adjusted defensive efficiencies over the last five seasons, using KenPom as its baseline for information.

Among that top group of defensive programs was the Wisconsin Badgers, who came in at No. 8 on their list.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that Coach Gard has continued to impress the importance of team defense throughout his seven-year tenure as the head coach at Wisconsin. A foundation that’s helped UW win the Big Ten regular-season title in two of the last three seasons.

The only programs to finish ahead of Wisconsin were Gonzaga, Tennessee, Kansas, Houston, Michigan, Virginia, and Texas Tech, respectively.

