See where USC stands in new ESPN college football power rankings after Week 6

Our friend Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire collected the new ESPN college football power rankings so that you didn’t have to track them down yourself.

Ducks Wire published ESPN’s top 25 and included some comments from the article on Pac-12 teams in the top 25. There has been a shakeup in the Pac-12 power structure after UCLA hammered Utah over the past weekend in Pasadena.

We are adjusting to this new reality, having published a story earlier on Monday with a bunch of scenarios for USC, UCLA and Oregon to meet in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Utah has not been eliminated, but the Utes are clearly in deep trouble.

Here are the ESPN power rankings, with a note: USC is higher here than in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll or the Associated Press Poll. See where the Trojans ended up:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Ohio State crushed Michigan State, while Alabama barely held on to beat Texas A&M and Georgia got off to a slow start before handling Auburn. That’s why the Buckeyes finished first.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Georgia’s so-so performances against Kent State and Missouri put UGA behind Ohio State.

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

The Tide have very narrowly won two games this season.

CLEMSON TIGERS

Clemson has better wins than Michigan does, if you’re wondering why the Tigers are ahead of the Wolverines.

USC TROJANS

From ESPN’s article and analyst Paolo Uggetti:

There was no defensive turnover on Saturday night for Southern California (which still leads the nation in turnover margin), but the D came up big against Washington State, holding Cam Ward and the Cougars’ offense scoreless in the first, third and fourth quarters on the Trojans’ way to the program’s first 6-0 start since 2006. On a night when 30 points from the Trojans’ offense felt like a struggle and Caleb Williams only threw for 188 yards, running back Travis Dye carried a heavy load (149 yards on 28 carries) and scored once to keep Lincoln Riley’s USC record intact.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Michigan has not looked very good in recent weeks.

TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

The Vols’ biggest game since 2001 is this Saturday versus Alabama.

OLE MISS REBELS

Lane Kiffin’s commitment to defense is paying off.

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Mike Gundy continues to produce good teams.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

Penn State at Michigan this coming weekend.

UCLA BRUINS

Chip Kelly is getting the job done. Full credit.

TCU HORNED FROGS

TCU is unbeaten through Week 6. Sonny Dykes is having an amazing first year. So is TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, Lincoln Riley’s brother.

WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS

Wake crushed Army. This is a good team.

OREGON DUCKS

Oregon versus UCLA on Oct. 22. Get your popcorn ready.

NC STATE WOLFPACK

They were down 17-3 to Florida State. Their starting QB got hurt. They still won.

MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs look like a good team. Can they win the big battles which lie ahead?

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

The Cats are in the thick of the chase for the Big 12 title.

SYRACUSE ORANGE

Big game against North Carolina State coming up.

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Still a very good team.

UTAH UTES

This was an awful weekend for the Utes. USC hopes to continue the Utes’ misery.

CINCINNATI BEARCATS

Cincinnati has won 30 in a row at home.

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Texas is dangerous with Quinn Ewers back at QB.

BAYLOR BEARS

Baylor being ranked with multiple losses doesn’t seem warranted.

COASTAL CAROLINA CHANTICLEERS

The Sun Belt has good teams this year.

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Beating BYU was enough to move the Irish into the No. 25 spot.

