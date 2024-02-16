See where Texas A&M falls in D1Baseball’s preseason field of 64

The who’s who in baseball publications all have the Texas A&M baseball team in the top 10 or right outside of it. D1baseball has them sitting in the eighth spot and hosting a regional as the ninth seed.

A&M would host Texas Tech as the 2 seed, USC as the third seed, and Binghamton as the fourth seed. It will be very interesting to see how these projections change throughout the season and if the Aggies dominate early, then their national seedwill improve.

Hitting talent will not be an issue for Coach Jim Schlossnagle’s team, but he is hoping that pitching can make the jump needed to be competitive in the post season. The first opportunity will get to see this team will be in their season-opening series against McNeese State in College Station.

🚨 PRESEASON FIELD OF 64 🚨 The 2024 college baseball season is finally here, and here's how we think the Postseason Field of 64 will stack up. https://t.co/hGs5Q7dext — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) February 15, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire