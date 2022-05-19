See where Paul Chryst ranks among CBS Sports’ top-25 Power Five coaches

On Wednesday, CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli released his annual top-25 Power Five coaches list, which is voted on by a plethora of CBS college football experts.

Despite a 9-4 season in which UW failed to win the Big Ten West title, Badgers head coach Paul Chryst moved up the list, coming in at No. 14 among the top Power Five coaches after finishing at No. 18 a year ago.

Coach Chryst enters his eighth season with the Badgers, where he’s compiled a 65-23 record and three Big Ten West titles. It’s also worth noting that he’s won the Big Ten Coach of the Year twice during his tenure at Wisconsin (2016, 2017).

Other Big Ten coaches to make the list include Ohio State’s Ryan Day at No. 6, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh at No. 9, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz at No. 13, Penn State’s James Franklin at No. 15, Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald at No. 21, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck at No. 23, and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker at No. 24.

You can read the entire top-25 Power Five coaches list below:

